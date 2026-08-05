Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for Nationals-Phillies, Cardinals-Yankees, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. You can use it to trade on some of the premier matchups of Wednesday like Nationals vs. Phillies ($0.64) and Cardinals vs. Yankees ($0.60). Paul Skenes also takes the mound for the Pirates against the Brewers ($0.54). Trade on baseball and more here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Philadelphia is priced at $0.64 per share to win Wednesday's game against Washington at Citizens Bank Park on Polymarket, with the Nationals at $0.37 per share. St. Louis visits New York at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with the Yankees at $0.60 per share and the Cardinals at $0.41 per share. Wednesday's slate also features Angels vs. Orioles, Brewers vs. Pirates, Mets vs. Guardians, Athletics vs. Reds and more. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Cardinals vs. Yankees preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know New York enters as the home favorite at Yankee Stadium after St. Louis dropped the series opener, 0-2, on Tuesday. St. Louis visits New York at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium, with the Yankees at 64-50 on the season and the Cardinals at 56-58. New York is priced at $0.60 per share to win on Polymarket and St. Louis at $0.41 per share. Will Warren (8-5, 4.14 ERA) starts for New York against Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.72 ERA) for St. Louis. The Yankees are 6-2 in their last eight overall. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Phillies vs. Nationals preview

For MLB prediction markets, Washington has lost five consecutive games heading into Wednesday's series game at Citizens Bank Park, including a 0-5 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Phillies are 61-53 on the season and the Nationals are 55-60. Washington visits Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park, with the Phillies priced at $0.64 per share to win on Polymarket and the Nationals at $0.37 per share. Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.72 ERA) starts for Philadelphia against Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.56 ERA) for Washington. The Phillies are 4-0 in their last four overall. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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