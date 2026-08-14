Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for NFL preseason Week 1, Bucs-Jets, Dolphins-Commanders Friday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Friday's NFL preseason games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the New York Jets at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Miami Dolphins visiting the Washington Commanders, also at 7 p.m. ET. Trade on Thursday's NFL preseason action here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tampa Bay trades at $0.295 per share on Polymarket to beat the Jets ($0.705 per share), while Miami trades at $0.625 per share to beat Washington ($0.375 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Buccaneers vs. Jets Preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trading at $0.295 per share on Polymarket, while the Jets trade at $0.705 per share at home. Tampa Bay went 8-9 last season and missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker in the NFC South, while New York went 3-14, finishing last in the AFC East. Jets coach Aaron Glenn has confirmed Geno Smith will start and play meaningful snaps at quarterback, while Tampa Bay's answer at the position is unsettled. Baker Mayfield has been ruled out and backup Jake Browning is questionable with a back injury. The Jets have the higher per-share price at home at MetLife Stadium. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Dolphins vs. Commanders Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know the Miami Dolphins are trading at $0.625 per share on Polymarket as they visit Northwest Stadium, while the Washington Commanders are $0.375. Miami went 7-10 last season, missing the playoffs in the AFC East, while Washington went 5-12, finishing last in the NFC East. Miami is set to start Malik Willis at quarterback in his first extended look under center after the club moved on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. Washington is expected to start Marcus Mariota, with Jayden Daniels not expected to play in the preseason opener. The $0.375 available on Washington gives those trading on the Commanders a meaningful value price at home even without their starter under center. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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