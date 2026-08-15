Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for NFL preseason Week 1, Eagles-Ravens, Vikings-Giants on Saturday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. On Saturday during the NFL preseason, the Minnesota Vikings will visit MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles visiting M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m. ET. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is set to start, while new Giants coach John Harbaugh has stayed quiet on whether Russell Wilson or rookie Jaxson Dart gets the ball in his coaching debut. Trade on Saturday's NFL preseason action here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Minnesota trades at $0.535 per share on Polymarket to beat the Giants ($0.465 per share), while Philadelphia trades at $0.51 per share to beat Baltimore ($0.49 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Vikings vs. Giants Preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Minnesota Vikings are trading at $0.535 per share on Polymarket, while the Giants are $0.465 per share at home. Minnesota went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs as the NFC's eighth seed, while New York went 4-13, finishing near the bottom of the NFC East. Kyler Murray takes over as Minnesota's starting quarterback for the preseason opener, while new Giants coach John Harbaugh, hired in January after leaving Baltimore, has not said whether Russell Wilson or rookie Jaxson Dart will get the start in his first game on New York's sideline. The Giants' price of $0.465 offers a notable entry point for those trading on New York in Harbaugh's debut. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Eagles vs. Ravens Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know the Philadelphia Eagles are trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket as they visit M&T Bank Stadium, while the Baltimore Ravens trade at $0.49 per share at home. Philadelphia went 11-6 last season and reached the playoffs as the NFC's third seed before a Wild Card loss, while Baltimore went 8-9 and missed the postseason. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to start under new head coach Jesse Minter, who returns to Baltimore's sideline for his coaching debut after serving as the club's defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. Philadelphia's answer at quarterback is unsettled, with Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee and Cole Payton in the mix behind Jalen Hurts, who is expected to sit. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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