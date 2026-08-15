Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for NFL preseason Week 1, Ravens-Eagles on Saturday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. On Saturday during the NFL preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles visit M&T Bank Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens at 7 p.m. ET. Trade on Saturday's NFL preseason action here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Philadelphia trades at $0.64 per share to beat Baltimore ($0.37 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Eagles vs. Ravens Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know the Philadelphia Eagles are trading at $0.64 per share on Polymarket as they visit M&T Bank Stadium, while the Baltimore Ravens trade at $0.37 per share at home. Philadelphia went 11-6 last season and reached the playoffs as the NFC's third seed before a Wild Card loss, while Baltimore went 8-9 and missed the postseason. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to start under new head coach Jesse Minter, who returns to Baltimore's sideline for his coaching debut after serving as the club's defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020. Philadelphia's answer at quarterback is unsettled, with Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee and Cole Payton in the mix behind Jalen Hurts, who is expected to sit. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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