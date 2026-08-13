Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: $20 bonus for NFL preseason Week 1, Steelers-Packers, Titans-49ers Thursday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday's NFL preseason games. The Green Bay Packers ($0.60 per share on Polymarket) will visit Acrisure Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers ($0.41 per share) at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Titans ($0.68 per share) will visit Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers ($0.33 per share) at 9 p.m. ET. Trade on Thursday's NFL preseason action here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Green Bay trades at $0.60 per share on Polymarket to beat Pittsburgh ($0.41 per share), while Tennessee trades at $0.68 per share to beat San Francisco ($0.33 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Packers vs. Steelers Preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Green Bay Packers are trading at $0.60 per share on Polymarket, slight road favorites over the Steelers ($0.41 per share). Green Bay went 9-7-1 last season and earned the NFC's seventh seed, while Pittsburgh went 10-7 and won their division as the AFC's fourth seed. The Packers open as the road favorite despite Pittsburgh's stronger 2025 record and home-field advantage at Acrisure Stadium. The $0.41 available for a Steelers win gives those backing the AFC North division champions a meaningful value price on home turf. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Titans vs. 49ers Preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know the Tennessee Titans open as the road favorites at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for Thursday's 9 p.m. ET NFL preseason game, trading at $0.68 per share on Polymarket, while the San Francisco 49ers trade at $0.33 per share. Tennessee went 3-14 last season, one of the NFL's worst records, while San Francisco went 12-5 and reached the playoffs as the NFC's sixth seed. The $0.33 available on San Francisco offers a compelling entry for those backing the 49ers to win at home against a Titans team that is using the 2026 preseason to rebuild after a difficult year. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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