The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday's NFL preseason finale slate. The New England Patriots visit Cleveland to face the Browns at 8 p.m. ET, and the San Francisco 49ers also visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 8 p.m. Both starting quarterbacks are expected to sit, with Cleveland's Deshaun Watson already named the Browns' Week 1 starter and San Francisco resting the bulk of its regulars ahead of the season opener. Dillon Gabriel is expected to start for Cleveland, but New England is priced at $0.51 per share to win by 2.5 or more points. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

New England trades at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to beat Cleveland, which trades at $0.435 per share, while the Raiders trade at $0.595 per share to beat San Francisco, which trades at $0.405 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

NFL trading preview

Browns vs. Patriots

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the New England Patriots are trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket on the road, while the Cleveland Browns trade at $0.435 per share at home. New England is 1-0-1 this preseason, while Cleveland is 0-2. Neither team is expected to play its regular starting quarterback, with backups Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton in line for snaps for New England, and Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green expected to see time for Cleveland behind Deshaun Watson, who was named the Browns' Week 1 starter last week and will sit out the preseason finale. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Raiders vs. 49ers

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know the Las Vegas Raiders are trading at $0.595 per share on Polymarket at home, while the San Francisco 49ers trade at $0.405 per share on the road. San Francisco is 1-1 this preseason, while Las Vegas is also 1-1. Both teams are expected to rest most of their regular starters, with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan managing the roster ahead of the regular-season opener against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, the first regular-season NFL game played there. Las Vegas is expected to lean on backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell in this one. Trade on the NFL with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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