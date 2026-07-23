Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Rays-Blue Jays, Royals-Tigers, MLB predictions for Thursday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit to trade on Rays vs. Blue Jays and Royals vs. Tigers on Thursday. Tampa Bay is at $0.52 per share to win its 3:07 p.m. ET road matchup in Toronto, while Detroit enters as the $0.67 per share favorite against Kansas City at 6:40 p.m. ET. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB today

Tampa Bay Rays to win ($0.52 per share)

Kansas City visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, with the Tigers at 48-54 on the season as the $0.67 per share favorite on Polymarket's game-winner market. Kansas City is at $0.34 per share at 43-60. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson backs Detroit -1.5 at $0.49 per share, pointing to Troy Melton's 1.80 ERA in nine starts and a Tigers bullpen running a sub-3 ERA in July. Thompson also notes that Kansas City starter Randy Dobnak carries a 1.93 ERA but a 1.50 WHIP, an indicator of some early-season fortune, and Dobnak is expected to pitch four to five innings before handing off to a Kansas City bullpen that has posted a 6.82 ERA over the past two weeks. Kansas City has scored three runs or fewer in five consecutive road games and has also lost its last five road games entering Thursday. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Detroit Tigers -1.5 ($0.49 per share)

Kansas City visits Detroit at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, with the Tigers at 48-54 on the season as the $0.67 per share favorite on Polymarket's game-winner market. Kansas City is at $0.34 per share at 43-60. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson backs Detroit -1.5 at $0.49 per share, pointing to Troy Melton's 1.80 ERA in nine starts and a Tigers bullpen running a sub-3 ERA in July. Thompson also notes that Kansas City starter Randy Dobnak carries a 1.93 ERA but a 1.50 WHIP, an indicator of some early-season fortune, and Dobnak is expected to pitch four to five innings before handing off to a Kansas City bullpen that has posted a 6.82 ERA over the past two weeks. Kansas City has scored three runs or fewer in five consecutive road games and has also lost its last five road games entering Thursday. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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