Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for 2026 MLB Home Run Derby: Get $50 bonus on Monday

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby is at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday, the perfect chance to claim the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to earn a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. The MLB Home Run Derby begins at 8 p.m. ET and Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber ($0.23 per share), Rays third baseman Junior Caminero ($0.23) and White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami ($0.16) are the current trading favorites on Polymarket. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

2026 MLB Home Run Derby preview

Bryce Harper won the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby in front of his home fans at the time in Nationals Park in Washington D.C. Now he calls Philadelphia home and he'll have the crowd behind him as he looks to become the fifth player in MLB history with multiple HR Derby wins. Harper launched 20 home runs during the first half of the season and is priced at $0.10 per share to win.

Schwarber will also have the crowd behind him and he's a former runner-up at the MLB Home Run Derby, as is Caminero. They were the two leaders in expected home runs during the first half adjusted for stadium luck and weather patterns. However, Murakami also would have been in the mix had he not missed 35 games with a hamstring injury.

Royals first baseman Jac Caglianone ($0.13 per share), Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker ($0.12), Yankees first baseman Ben Rice ($0.10) and Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras ($0.05) round out the field. In an effort to make it easier to follow this season, each batter gets 20 swings in the first round and then the top four are seeded to go head-to-head with 15 swings in the semifinals and finals. Trade on the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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