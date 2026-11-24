The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. Tuesday's MACtion schedule features the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-8) and the Western Michigan Broncos (8-3) welcoming the Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-4). Both games kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Polymarket prices Western Michigan at $0.68 per share to beat Miami (OH). Trade Tuesday's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tuesday's featured selections include Eastern Michigan winning by at least six points and Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) featuring more than 45.5 combined points. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarket college football picks for Tuesday

Eastern Michigan to win by 6 points or more: 51% Yes, 50% No

51% Yes, 50% No Western Michigan-Miami (OH) more than 45.5 combined points: 50% Yes, 51% No

Eastern Michigan to win by 6 points or more (51% Yes, 50% No)

Eastern Michigan's 34-27 defeat at Western Michigan was more encouraging on offense than the final result suggests. The Eagles trailed 31-7 at halftime before scoring 20 second-half points. Amareon Blue powered the comeback with 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He'd never topped 81 rushing yards in a game before that performance. Blue now has 607 yards and six scores this season.

Chris Creighton's defense has also created chances to shorten the field. Eastern Michigan has recovered eight fumbles, the most in the MAC, and scored two defensive touchdowns. The Eagles allow 154.4 rushing yards per game after yielding 232.1 last season. On offense, tight end Joshua Long has 49 receptions, setting the school's modern-era single-season record at his position.

Kent State arrives after a 20-3 loss to Miami (OH) in which it managed 170 total yards. Dru DeShields threw for 92 yards with an interception, and the Golden Flashes converted only two of nine third downs. Rocco Nicholl and Joel Cordoba made 10 tackles apiece. Eastern Michigan has won the last three meetings with Kent State, including a 28-14 home victory in 2023.

Polymarket lists Eastern Michigan winning by six points or more at 51% Yes and 50% No. The Eagles are also quoted at 67% to win outright, compared with 34% for Kent State. SportsLine anticipates a 31-16 Eastern Michigan victory, with the Eagles winning by at least six in 71% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Western Michigan-Miami (OH) more than 45.5 combined points (50% Yes, 51% No)

Western Michigan's 34-27 victory over Eastern Michigan produced 61 points. The Broncos led 31-7 at halftime before holding off a late comeback. Jalen Buckley rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard score on the first play. Dylan Moore returned an interception 50 yards for another touchdown.

Broc Lowry threw for 106 yards and added 57 rushing, while Cole Cabana also scored. Western Michigan has won four straight and enters its finale at 8-3. The Broncos defeated Miami (OH) 23-13 in last year's MAC Championship Game after losing 26-17 in Oxford earlier that season. The RedHawks' most recent trip to Kalamazoo came in October 2023, when they won 34-21. Lowry has passed for 1,652 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Miami (OH) rushed for 301 yards on 58 attempts in a 20-3 victory over Kent State. D'Shawntae Jones scored twice, and freshman quarterback Drew Bellisari added a 23-yard touchdown run in his first career start. The RedHawks' defense has allowed just three points over its last six quarters and yields 79.4 rushing yards per game in conference play. Miami held possession for nearly 39 minutes last week.

Polymarket quotes more than 45.5 combined points at 50% Yes and 51% No. Western Michigan's rushing attack faces a Miami defense that's been tough to move the ball against, while both sides have shown they can produce lengthy drives. SportsLine calls for a 32-15 Broncos victory, totaling 47 points, and has the teams exceeding 45.5 in 50.5% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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