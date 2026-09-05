The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football schedule includes Clemson vs. LSU ($0.78), and Western Michigan vs. Michigan ($0.97). Alabama, Ohio State, and Indiana are all in control in the early college football window. Trade today's top college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Saturday's slate. Ball State vs. Ohio State kicks at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Ohio State trading at $0.99 per share to win outright. Clemson vs. LSU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with LSU trading at $0.78 per share to win outright. Western Michigan vs. Michigan kicks off at 12 p.m. ET, with Michigan trading at $0.97 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football games on Saturday



Ball State vs. Ohio State, Ball State to win ($0.003 per share)

Clemson vs. LSU, LSU to win ($0.775 per share)

Western Michigan vs. Michigan, Western Michigan to win ($0.0315 per share)

Ohio State vs. Ball State

SportsLine college football analyst Tom Fornelli said, "The Buckeyes have Texas looming next week, so I don't expect they'll be looking to do much more than get some good cardio here. Expect a slow pace and a lot of reps for the twos and threes."

Ohio State enters as the preseason No. 1 team and off a 12-2 finish, returning quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith while integrating dozens of newcomers ahead of a road trip to Texas the following week. Ball State finished 4-8 last season and starts a quarterback making his FBS debut against a Buckeyes defense that allowed just 9.3 points per game in 2025. Ohio State is trading at $0.99 per share on Polymarket to beat Ball State, which trades at $0.01 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Clemson vs. LSU

SportsLine college football analyst Tom Fornelli said, "I've been adamant that Clemson's glory days are behind it, and this might be the worst roster, talent wise, Dabo's had in a decade. LSU has plenty going on, but should prove to be the much better team over 60 minutes at home."

LSU hosts Clemson at Tiger Stadium in new head coach Lane Kiffin's debut against Dabo Swinney, with both programs coming off 7-6 finishes a season ago. LSU enters ranked in the top 15 nationally behind transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, while Clemson starts less experienced quarterback Christopher Vizzina. LSU is trading at $0.78 per share on Polymarket to beat Clemson, who trades at $0.23 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Western Michigan vs. Michigan

Anyone using prediction market apps should know SportsLine college football analyst Emory Hunt said, "Western Michigan looks like the team to beat in the MAC this season and has one of the best running backs in the country with Jalen Buckley. Pairing him with quarterback Broc Lowry, who was second in rushing last season, the Broncos have the type of offense to keep Michigan from getting aggressive. Enough so that we'll see them be nip and tuck throughout the game."

Michigan opens a new era under head coach Kyle Whittingham with second year quarterback Bryce Underwood, hosting a Western Michigan team that won the MAC title behind a 10-4 finish last season. Western Michigan brings back quarterback Broc Lowry and running back Jalen Buckley, while Michigan leads the all time series 8-0 heading into the ninth meeting between the two programs. Michigan is trading at $0.97 per share on Polymarket to beat Western Michigan, who trades at $0.03 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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