The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Two NFC East matchups highlight Sunday's schedule, highlighted by Giants vs. Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is trading at $0.605 per share on Polymarket to beat the Giants. New York receiver Malik Nabers is officially active despite a knee injury. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Washington trades at $0.305 per share on Polymarket to beat Philadelphia, Dallas trades at $0.605 per share to beat the New York Giants, who trade at $0.395 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday NFL Week 1 trading preview

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

Dallas and the Giants kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, with the Giants working through a lengthy injury report of their own. Still, Giants receiver Malik Nabers is officially active despite a knee injury. Dallas is trading at $0.605 per share on Polymarket to beat the Giants, who trade at $0.395 per share. Trade on Giants vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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