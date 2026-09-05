The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday's college football games. East Carolina will visit Alabama, Texas State will visit Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Florida Atlantic will visit Florida at 7:45 p.m. ET. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Alabama trades at $0.9635 per share on Polymarket to beat East Carolina, who trades at $0.0365 per share, Texas trades at $0.974 per share to beat Texas State, who trades at $0.026 per share, and Florida trades at $0.955 per share to beat Florida Atlantic, who trades at $0.045 per share, in Saturday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday college football trading preview

ECU vs. Alabama

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know that Alabama hands the ball to quarterback Keelon Russell for his first career start as the Crimson Tide open their season at home against East Carolina, the programs' second meeting ever. East Carolina finished 9-4 last season and turns to new quarterback Mitch Griffis under new head coach Blake Harrell.



Alabama is trading at $0.9635 per share on Polymarket to beat East Carolina, who trades at $0.0365 per share. Trade on the Alabama here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Texas State vs. Texas

Texas opens its season as the No. 5 team in the country, hosting in state opponent Texas State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with quarterback Arch Manning under center and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp installed. Texas enters off recent 10 win seasons and College Football Playoff experience, while Texas State, now in a reconfigured Pac-12, finished 7-6 last season behind quarterback Brad Jackson and multiple returning 1,000 yard receivers. Texas also has a road trip to Ohio State on the schedule the following week.



Texas is trading at $0.974 per share on Polymarket to beat Texas State, who trades at $0.026 per share at Texas prediction markets. Trade on Texas here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida

Florida opens the Jon Sumrall era at home at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against Florida Atlantic, with new quarterback Aaron Philo, a Georgia Tech transfer, taking over the offense. Florida Atlantic ranked first nationally in passing yards per game last season but allowed 36.3 points per contest, and turns to returning quarterback Caden Veltkamp and receiver Easton Messer to generate big plays through the air. Florida leads the series with Florida Atlantic 4-0, including a 35-14 win in 2021.



Florida is trading at $0.955 per share on Polymarket to beat Florida Atlantic, who trades at $0.045 per share at Florida prediction markets. Trade on Florida here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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