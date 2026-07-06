Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for $50 bonus by trading England-Mexico, 2026 World Cup on Sunday

Sunday's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 is headlined by England vs. Mexico at 9 p.m. ET, and the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives you a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. England enter at $0.40 per share on Polymarket, facing a Mexico side at $0.31 per share. Kickoff is delayed an hour due to weather. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

Polymarket prediction markets to target on Sunday

England vs. Mexico Polymarket trading preview

England and Mexico close Sunday's World Cup slate in Mexico City, Mexico, at 9 p.m. ET, one hour after its scheduled time. Polymarket has produced one of the most evenly distributed three-way markets of the Round of 32 for this matchup. England enter at $0.40 per share to win in regulation, while Mexico and the draw are both priced at $0.31, reflecting genuine uncertainty about how 90 minutes of knockout-round football plays out in front of a host-nation crowd. England carry creative depth across multiple attacking positions, and their ability to disrupt defensive shapes through combination play and wide movement gives them a genuine path to a regulation win if they are able to manage the crowd environment and avoid conceding early.

Mexico are playing as a 2026 World Cup co-host in front of their own supporters in one of the most intense home atmospheres in the sport, and their speed in transition and ability to generate danger from broken-play situations makes the three-way market split a reasonable reflection of where this match sits. At $0.31 for both the draw and Mexico to win, Polymarket is giving traders meaningful value on all three outcomes in a match that could genuinely end in any direction after 90 minutes. Polymarket has England at $0.40 per share to win in regulation, a tie at $0.31, and Mexico at $0.31. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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