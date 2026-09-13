The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available ahead of Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET, and Giants receiver Malik Nabers is active despite a knee injury. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

John Harbaugh enters his first year as New York's head coach, where he reportedly brought a more physical style of play to the Giants. Dallas trades at $0.59 per share on Polymarket to beat New York, who trades at $0.41 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer enters his second season in Dallas after taking over as a first-time head coach in January 2025, following three seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. The 51-year-old, son of longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, has 25 years of coaching experience overall, with prior offensive coordinator stops at the Jets, Rams, Seahawks and Jaguars before Dallas promoted him. His quarterback, Dak Prescott, is locked in through 2028 on the four-year, $240 million extension he signed in September 2024, a deal that included a no-trade clause and a no-franchise-tag clause and made him the NFL's highest-paid player at the time.

New York's John Harbaugh brings a far longer track record to his own Week 1 debut. He went 180-113 across 13 seasons as the Ravens' head coach, including a Super Bowl XLVII win over a 49ers team coached by his brother, Jim, and the Giants signed him to a five-year deal in January 2026. His quarterback, Jaxson Dart, is entering his second season after a rookie year in which he took over the starting job in Week 4 and finished with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions and nine rushing touchdowns, the most by a rookie quarterback in franchise history. Dart has new targets in tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Darnell Mooney this season, and receiver Malik Nabers, who suffered a knee injury late in the preseason, is officially active.

History slightly favors Dallas here too. The teams split their two meetings last season, with the Cowboys taking the opener 40-37 at home and the Giants closing the year with a 34-17 win in which Dart posted a career-high 110.2 passer rating. Going back further, Dallas has won nine of its last 10 meetings with New York and leads the all-time series 78-48-2. Trade on the Cowboys vs. Giants here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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