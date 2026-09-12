The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, Ohio State and Texas ($0.53 to win) will meet again at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Ohio State banged up after Week 1. Running back Bo Jackson is dealing with a shoulder injury and receiver Kyle Parker is questionable. Trade on college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ohio State trades at $0.48 per share to beat Texas, who trades at $0.53 per share. Utah trades at $0.815 per share to beat Arkansas, who trades at $0.185 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday college football trading preview

Ohio State vs. Texas predictions

Ohio State enters tonight's 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Austin banged up, with running back Bo Jackson dealing with a shoulder injury and receiver Kyle Parker questionable, both added to the injury report this week. Texas is also managing a running back injury of its own heading into the game. Texas QB Arch Manning threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-7 win over Texas State in Week 1. Ohio State is trading at $0.48 per share on Polymarket to beat Texas, who trades at $0.53 per share. Trade on Ohio State vs. Texas here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Arkansas vs. Utah predictions

Arkansas visits Rice-Eccles Stadium at 10:15 p.m. ET, with the Razorbacks banged up after Week 1, running back Cam Settles is dealing with an undisclosed injury and tight end Maddox Lassiter is out with an upper-body injury. Utah, ranked 21st, enters healthy after beating Idaho 66-14 in its own opener, while Arkansas beat Northern Alabama 31-14. Utah is trading at $0.82 per share on Polymarket to beat Arkansas, who trades at $0.18 per share. Trade on Utah here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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