The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. NFL Week 1 kicks off Wednesday when the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is trading at $0.62 per share to beat New England, which is $0.39 per share. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Patriots at Seahawks, which kicks off the NFL season Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET, with Seattle trading at $0.62 per share to win outright and the total sitting at 44.5 points, where fewer than 44.5 points trades at $0.52 per share. 49ers at Rams follows Thursday at 8:35 p.m. ET, with the Rams trading at $0.65 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL games on Wednesday

Patriots vs. Seahawks, Seattle to win ($0.63 per share) Patriots vs. Seahawks, Less than 44.5 combined points ($0.52 per share) 49ers vs. Rams, Los Angeles Rams to win ($0.65 per share)



Patriots vs. Seahawks predictions

SportsLine NFL analyst R.J. White said, "The Patriots offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives. Will the offensive line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points."

Fewer than 44.5 is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, with more than 44.5 points trading at $0.48 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Anyone using prediction market apps should know SportsLine NFL analyst Micah Roberts said, "We had Seattle as the clearly stronger team on a neutral field in the Super Bowl, and the Patriots lost by 16. Now they're playing the first game of the following season on Seattle's home field, and the market gap between the two teams has narrowed sharply. Are the Patriots suddenly better? Did the Seahawks lose something over the offseason? Strip out Seattle's home field advantage and this looks close to an even matchup, which doesn't square with how lopsided the Super Bowl was. Add the home-field advantage back in and Seattle should be a clear step ahead of where the market has this game. That's my thinking, I'll take Seattle to win."

Seattle is trading at $0.63 per share on Polymarket to beat New England, who trades at $0.37 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

49ers vs. Rams predictions

SportsLine NFL analyst Micah Roberts said, "The Rams and 49ers are playing down under for the first NFL regular season game in Australia on Thursday. The 49ers have been there since the weekend already, while the Rams are still waiting to travel. The head coaches have two drastically different strategies, but one thing's true, the Rams have taken control of the series, winning four of the last five. The trends have favored the Rams in five of the last six meetings, but I can't go against Sean McVay's strategy that has worked before in his international games. I like the Rams to win by 4 or more."

Los Angeles is trading at $0.645 per share on Polymarket to beat San Francisco, who trades at $0.355 per share. Trade on the Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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