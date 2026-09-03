The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's slate includes Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, UMass vs. Rutgers, and UAB vs. Illinois. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Georgia Tech is trading at $0.68 per share on Polymarket to beat Colorado, who is $0.32. Rutgers is trading at $0.98 per share to beat UMass, who is $0.03. Illinois is trading at $0.97 per share to beat UAB, who is $0.04. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

College football trading preview

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Colorado begins its 2026 season Thursday night at Georgia Tech with plenty of scrutiny on Deion Sanders, who enters his fourth year in Boulder carrying a 16-21 overall coaching record at Colorado. Sanders went 4-8 in his first season in 2023, 9-4 in a breakout 2024, then slid back to 3-9 last season, and Thursday's opener at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta is an early test of whether last year's step back was an outlier. Georgia Tech went 9-4 in 2025 and returns much of that roster under new offensive coordinator Alberto Mendoza, while Colorado hands the offense to transfer quarterback Julian Lewis. Georgia Tech is trading at $0.68 per share on Polymarket to beat Colorado, which trades at $0.32 per share. Trade on Colorado vs Georgia Tech with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

UMass vs. Rutgers

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know that UMass visits Rutgers on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, with the Scarlet Knights leaning on Big Ten depth and a 13-4 record in home openers under Greg Schiano. Rutgers returns much of its offensive production and installs new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen. UMass went 0-12 last season and turns to transfer quarterback Pop Watson III in Joe Harasymiak's second year, looking to improve an offense that averaged just 11.1 points per game in 2025. Rutgers holds a 3-2 series edge over UMass, including three straight wins. Rutgers is trading at $0.98 per share on Polymarket to beat UMass, which trades at $0.03 per share. Trade on UMass vs. Rutgers with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

UAB vs. Illinois

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know that UAB visits Illinois on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, with the Illini opening 2026 on the back of consecutive nine-win seasons under Bret Bielema, including 12 home wins over the past two years, a program record. Illinois turns to East Carolina transfer quarterback Katin Houser and a defense now run by new coordinator Bobby Hauck, in his first year on staff. UAB went 4-8 in 2025 under new head coach Alex Mortensen and returns quarterback Ryder Burton for the season opener. This is the first meeting between the two programs. Illinois is trading at $0.97 per share on Polymarket to beat UAB, who trades at $0.04 per share. Trade on the Illini here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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