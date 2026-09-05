The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit for Friday's college football games. Fresno State will visit USC ($0.94), while Miami will face Stanford, both at 9 p.m. ET. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Michigan State trades at $0.785 per share on Polymarket to beat Toledo, who trades at $0.215 per share. Oklahoma trades at $0.994 per share to beat UTEP, who trades at $0.006 per share. USC trades at $0.935 per share to beat Fresno State, who trades at $0.065 per share, in Friday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday college football trading preview

USC vs. Fresno State

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know that USC leads the series with Fresno State 4-1 all time, including a 45-17 win the last time the two teams met in 2022. Fresno State finished 9-4 last season with an Arizona Bowl win over Miami (Ohio). Friday's game is the Bulldogs' first as a member of the Pac-12 after years in the Mountain West.

USC is trading at $0.94 per share on Polymarket to beat Fresno State, who trades at $0.07 per share. Trade on the USC here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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