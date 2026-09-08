The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. This slate includes Monday's Cubs vs. Brewers and Reds vs. Dodgers games plus Wednesday's Patriots vs. Seahawks NFL Kickoff Game. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Tuesday's slate. Cubs vs. Brewers starts at 7:40 p.m. ET tonight, with Milwaukee trading at $0.655 per share to win outright. Reds vs. Dodgers starts at 10:10 p.m. ET tonight, with the Dodgers trading at $0.745 per share to win outright. Patriots vs. Seahawks kicks off the NFL season Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the total points to be scored sitting at 44.5 points. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL, MLB games on Tuesday



Cubs vs. Brewers, Milwaukee to win ($0.655 per share)

Reds vs. Dodgers, LA Dodgers to win ($0.745 per share)

Patriots vs. Seahawks, Score less than 44.5 combined points ($0.515 per share)

Patriots vs. Seahawks predictions

SportsLine NFL analyst R.J. White said, "A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the season, and I see the Under as the best angle in the game. The Patriots offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives. Will the offensive line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points."

Less than 44.5 is trading at $0.515 per share on Polymarket, with more than 44.5 points trading at $0.485 per share. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Cubs vs. Brewers predictions

Anyone using prediction market apps should know Milwaukee enters at 89-56, the best record in the National League, and beat the Cubs 4-3 on Monday behind a go-ahead two-run single from Jackson Chourio and a diving catch to close it out, extending its NL Central lead over Chicago to eight games. The Brewers put together a 13-game winning streak earlier this season and remain built around contact over power, ranking fourth in the majors in strikeout rate and walk rate and tied for third in on-base percentage, despite hitting the fewest home runs in baseball. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski anchors the rotation at 19-8 with a 2.69 ERA.



Milwaukee is trading at $0.655 per share on Polymarket to beat the Cubs, who trade at $0.345 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Reds vs. Dodgers predictions

The Dodgers enter Tuesday on a five-game winning streak, their latest coming Monday at Cincinnati's expense, and sit at 87-57 overall with a 45-28 home mark. Los Angeles carries the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.71, and the offense is rolling behind Mookie Betts, who is batting .360 with three doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI, and six runs so far in September, and Tommy Edman, batting .391 over his last five games.



The Dodgers are trading at $0.745 per share on Polymarket to beat Cincinnati, who trades at $0.255 per share. Trade on the Dodgers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.