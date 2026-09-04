The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit for Friday's college football games. Toledo will visit Michigan State ($0.78) at 8 p.m. ET, UTEP will visit Oklahoma ($0.99) at 8 p.m. ET, and Fresno State will visit USC ($0.94) at 9 p.m. ET. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Michigan State trades at $0.785 per share on Polymarket to beat Toledo, who trades at $0.215 per share. Oklahoma trades at $0.994 per share to beat UTEP, who trades at $0.006 per share. USC trades at $0.935 per share to beat Fresno State, who trades at $0.065 per share, in Friday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

College football trading preview

Toledo vs. Michigan State

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Toledo and Michigan State meet for just the second time ever Friday night, and the first time in more than a century, with the only previous meeting a 58-0 Michigan State win back in 1925. Both programs enter with new head coaches, Pat Fitzgerald at Michigan State and Mike Jacobs at Toledo, after Michigan State finished 4-8 a year ago and Toledo went 8-5 with a Boca Raton Bowl loss to Louisville. Michigan State turns to quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and transfer running back Cam Edwards, while Toledo brings back starting quarterback John Alan Richter. Michigan State is projected among the bottom of the Big Ten again this season, while Toledo returns as a MAC contender off last year's six-win conference mark.

Michigan State is trading at $0.78 per share on Polymarket to beat Toledo, who trades at $0.23 per share. Trade on Toledo vs. Michigan State with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Oklahoma vs. UTEP

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know that Oklahoma and UTEP have met five times, and Oklahoma has won every meeting, including a 45-13 result the last time the two teams played in 2022. UTEP finished 2-10 last season and now begins a new chapter in the Mountain West, with quarterback EJ Colson Jr. taking over an offense that returns few starters from a year ago.

Oklahoma is trading at $0.99 per share on Polymarket to beat UTEP, who trades at $0.01 per share. Trade on Oklahoma vs. UTEP with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

USC vs. Fresno State

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods before a deposit should know that USC leads the series with Fresno State 4-1 all time, including a 45-17 win the last time the two teams met in 2022. Fresno State finished 9-4 last season with an Arizona Bowl win over Miami (Ohio). Friday's game is the Bulldogs' first as a member of the Pac-12 after years in the Mountain West.

USC is trading at $0.94 per share on Polymarket to beat Fresno State, who trades at $0.07 per share. Trade on the USC here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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