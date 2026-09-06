The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's college football schedule. It's another night packed with must-see matchups, featuring Ole Miss vs. Louisville and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is trading at $0.49 per share to win by 22 or more points against Wisconsin. Trade college football games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ole Miss trades at $0.705 per share to beat Louisville, which trades at $0.295 per share, in Sunday's slate. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Sunday college football trading preview

Washington vs. Washington State

Washington enters Sunday's Apple Cup as the preseason No. 17 team, opening its first Big Ten campaign at home behind returning dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Washington State returns to a reconfigured Pac-12 under new head coach Kirby Moore and starts a new quarterback in Caden Pinnick as the Cougars work through significant roster turnover. Sunday's game is the earliest Apple Cup on record. Washington is trading at $0.925 per share on Polymarket to beat Washington State, who trades at $0.075 per share. Trade on Washington here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss enters as the No. 9 team in the country against No. 24 Louisville in a neutral-site season opener at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, leaning on a returning offensive core from last year's 13-2 finish and College Football Playoff semifinal run. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy lead the offense under new head coach Pete Golding, promoted from defensive coordinator. Louisville counters with preseason All-American running back Isaac Brown but starts first-year quarterback Lincoln Kienholz under head coach Jeff Brohm behind a rebuilt offensive line. Ole Miss is trading at $0.705 per share on Polymarket to beat Louisville, who trades at $0.295 per share. Trade on Ole Miss here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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