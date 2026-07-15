Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. England: Get $50 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup Wednesday

The 2026 World Cup semifinals conclude on Wednesday with Argentina vs. England at 3 p.m. ET, creating another elite matchup to utilize the latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 initial deposit. England vs. Argentina takes place from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with Argentina's Lionel Messi looking to best the English tandem of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:

Argentina are two wins from becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. The games haven't been easy for Argentina during the knockout stage, going into extra time twice and the one they didn't, Argentina scored three goals after the 75th minute to erase a 2-0 deficit. England are coming off a 2-1 win over Norway in extra time in the quarterfinals. England are trading at $0.54 per share to advance, while Argentina are $0.46 per share to play in the final.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

Argentina vs. England preview

Any time you have Lionel Messi in the lineup, you certainly have a solid chance at victory. Messi is tied for the Golden Boot lead entering the semifinals with eight goals, scoring in five of six games. He didn't score in Argentina's 3-1 win in extra time against Switzerland in the quarterfinals, but he did record an assist. Messi is the all-time World Cup scoring leader at 21 goals, and he had a combined three goals and an assist in the semifinals and final in 2022 to lead Argentina to the World Cup title.

Meanwhile, England has the luxury of two elite scorers who can strike at any moment. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham each have six goals in the World Cup 2026, including Bellingham scoring both goals in England's 2-1 win over Norway in the quarterfinals. England are 3-1-1 against Argentina all-time in World Cups, but they haven't met in this tournament since 2022. England are coming off three straight one-goal wins in the knockout round, and they've scored multiple goals in five of six matches.

England are trading at $0.54 per share to advance, while Argentina are $0.46 per share to play for another title. For regulation time (90 minutes), England are trading at $0.36 per share to win, with Argentina at $0.32 and a tie at $0.34 per share. Messi is priced at $0.38 to add to his impressive scoring total with a goal. Kane is trading at $0.38 to score. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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