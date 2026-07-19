Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. Spain: Get $50 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup Final Sunday

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $50 bonus trading credits after a $20 deposit ahead of Sunday's Argentina vs. Spain 2026 World Cup final at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Spain is favored at $0.59 per share, while Argentina are $0.42 per share underdogs. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit here:



Polymarket promo code at a glance

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket welcome trading bonus Deposit $20+, get $50 in trading credits States Polymarket is available AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY* Polymarket minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified July 19, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

Argentina vs. Spain preview

Argentina needed an extraordinary late comeback to beat England in the World Cup semifinal, and Lionel Messi's side now faces Spain in the Final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Argentina went behind against England before Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the final minutes to complete a stunning turnaround. Messi has now scored or assisted in every one of Argentina's matches at this World Cup, tallying eight goals and five assists. Spain, meanwhile, proved why they may be the finest team at this tournament, dismantling France 2-0 in the semifinal with a display of complete dominance. They have conceded just one goal in seven matches and are riding a seven-game winning streak coming into the Final.

Messi enters Sunday as the tournament's co-leading scorer with eight goals alongside Kylian Mbappe, and a goal would make him the outright Golden Boot leader heading into his final World Cup match. Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal has been a key contributor throughout the tournament and will look to be the difference-maker against an Argentina defense that has been tested in every knockout round.

For Sunday's World Cup final, Spain are trading at $0.59 per share to win, while Argentina are $0.42 per share. In regulation time (90 minutes), Spain are trading at $0.42 to win, with Argentina trading at $0.26 and a draw priced at $0.31 per share. Messi is trading at $0.35 per share to score a goal in the final. Yamal is trading at $0.26 per share to score. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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