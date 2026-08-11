Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB predictions include Mariners-Yankees, Tigers-Guardians on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the New York Yankees ($0.545 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is backing the Detroit Tigers ($0.545 per share) at home against the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers are set to start Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.01 ERA), while the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.85 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB on Tuesday



Yankees to win ($0.545 per share on Polymarket)

Tigers to win ($0.545 per share on Polymarket)ket)

Yankees vs. Mariners: Yankees to win ($0.545 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the New York Yankees ($0.545 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Seattle Mariners in Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. ET game. When Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.31 ERA overall) takes the mound for Seattle. Woo is 1-8 with a 6.71 ERA in road starts this season and has not posted a quality road outing since mid-May. Ryan Weathers (5-7, 3.79 ERA) is rolling for New York and gives the Yankees a meaningful pitching edge at home. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Tigers vs. Guardians: Tigers to win ($0.545 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is backing the Detroit Tigers ($0.545 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park in Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. ET game. Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.01 ERA) begins a bullpen game for Detroit after going three innings and allowing just one hit in his first bullpen start of the season. Detroit's bullpen has posted a 3.09 ERA in August, a sharp contrast to the 7.44 ERA Cleveland's pen has produced in the same stretch. The Tigers have won seven of nine and scored eight or more runs in six of those wins. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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