Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades include Astros vs. Rangers, Royals vs. Rockies on Friday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit for available on a full Friday MLB slate that features expert picks on the Houston Astros to win and a pick on the number of runs in the Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field, both of which start after 8 p.m. ET. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Friday

Astros to win ($0.54 per share)

Fewer than 11.5 runs - Royals vs Rockies ($0.55 per share)

Astros vs. Rangers: Astros to win ($0.54 per share)

SportsLine's Jeff Hochman likes the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers on Friday. Hunter Brown takes the mound for Houston, while Texas enters with a taxed bullpen that has thrown 225 pitches over the past five days without a day off in eight straight games. The Astros have hit .289 with a .502 expected slugging percentage and a .361 expected weighted on-base average in 230 plate appearances against Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi, a meaningful edge in the matchup. The Astros are priced at 54 cents per share on Polymarket in the Texas at Houston game. The Astros are 4-1 in their last five home games. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Royals at Rockies: Fewer than 11.5 runs ($0.49 per share)

SportsLine's Matt Severance likes fewer than 11.5 runs in the Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field on Friday. The game is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. Severance notes that despite Coors Field's reputation as a hitter's park, pitching conditions can suppress scoring in Denver, and he cites "pitching weather" at Coors on Friday as his rationale for the pick. This market was priced as high as $0.55 earlier today. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

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