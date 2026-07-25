Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades for Yankees-Phillies, Giants-Angels, UFC Fight Night Saturday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, and Saturday includes three standout trades across baseball and UFC. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing San Francisco to win at $0.56 per share against Los Angeles, Jeff Hochman backs Philadelphia to win at $0.50 per share against New York. Matt Severance backs Over 1.5 rounds at $0.63 per share in the UFC Fight Night main event between Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB, UFC today

San Francisco Giants to win ($0.56 per share)

San Francisco hosts Los Angeles at 4:05 p.m. ET, with the Giants at $0.57 per share to win on Polymarket and the Angels at $0.48 per share. The San Francisco to win contract is priced at $0.56 per share. Robbie Ray starts for San Francisco with a 5-1 home record and a 2.44 home ERA, compared to a 4.35 ERA in his road starts this season. Ryan Johnson starts for Los Angeles with a 0-3 road record and a 7.44 road ERA.

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen backs San Francisco to win at $0.56 per share, pointing to Ray's dominant home splits against Johnson's road struggles and noting that he will back the home team in a Saturday matinee after Friday's game ran late into the night. Cohen is 20-6 over his last 26 MLB picks. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Philadelphia Phillies to win ($0.49 per share)

New York visits Philadelphia at 6:05 p.m. ET, with the Yankees at $0.51 per share to win on Polymarket and the Phillies at $0.49 per share. Brian Keller starts for Philadelphia, pitching to a 2.09 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts in 39 and one-third innings this season. Ryan Weathers starts for New York with a 4.40 ERA and a 4.56 expected ERA, and he has already logged a career-high 102 and one-third innings this season. Philadelphia's lineup has batted .368 with a 1.426 OPS in 36 career at-bats against Weathers, and Kyle Schwarber is 3-for-6 with a double and two home runs in his career against the New York starter.



SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman backs Philadelphia to win at $0.49 per share, citing the pitching matchup in favor of Keller and the historical edge Philadelphia holds against Weathers. Hochman is 8-3-1 over his last 12 MLB picks. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Over 1.5 rounds, Ankalaev vs. Guskov ($0.63 per share)

Magomed Ankalaev faces Bogdan Guskov in the light heavyweight main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, with the over 1.5 rounds contract priced at $0.63 per share. Guskov accepted this main event opportunity on short notice, but enters at 18-3 and ranked No. 9 in the light heavyweight division. Ankalaev is ranked No. 2 in the division, and in his last nine completed bouts, excluding a no-contest, the fight has either gone past the midpoint of round two or ended in a loss for Ankalaev, with his most recent loss coming in round one.

SportsLine expert Matt Severance backs over 1.5 rounds at $0.63 per share, reasoning that Guskov is a quality enough fighter to survive into round two against a top-ranked opponent who consistently goes deep into fights when he wins. Trade on over 1.5 rounds here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

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