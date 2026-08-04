Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades include Guardians-Mets, White Sox-Red Sox, Tarik Skubal

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available on Tuesday's 15-game MLB slate. Three of the best Polymarket trades on Tuesday include the Cleveland Guardians to win at Progressive Field ($0.59 per share), the Boston Red Sox to win at Fenway Park ($0.56 per share), and Tarik Skubal to record over 6.5 strikeouts in his Dodgers debut at Wrigley Field ($0.64 per share). Skubal and the Dodgers are trading at $0.65 per share to beat the Cubs. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Tuesday

Guardians to win ($0.59 per share)

Red Sox to win ($0.56 per share)

Tarik Skubal over 6.5 strikeouts ($0.64 per share)

Mets vs. Guardians: Guardians to win ($0.59 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine's Matt Severance likes Cleveland after the Guardians quietly improved their offense at the trade deadline, adding Jo Adell and Nate Lowe to address a thin lineup. Both players should be available Tuesday, giving Cleveland a more dangerous attack heading into this series opener at Progressive Field. Starting pitcher Joey Cantillo is a solid 4-2 with a 3.81 ERA and a .231 opposing batting average at home this season, giving Cleveland a clear edge in the pitching matchup. New York took the expected sell-off approach at the deadline, shipping out key contributors and leaving the bullpen noticeably thinner. Outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who had been one of the Mets' hottest hitters since the start of July, was also dealt away. With the team now operating under an interim manager, New York figures to have little left to play for the rest of the season. The Guardians are priced at $0.59 per share to win on Polymarket. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

White Sox vs. Red Sox: Red Sox to win ($0.56 per share)

Anyone seeking out the best prediction market promos should know SportsLine's Eric Cohen targets Boston after one of the best stretches of baseball in the American League, with the Red Sox winners of 23 of their last 26 games since July 3rd, including a three-game sweep of the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. While Chicago has bounced back to win four of its last five, the White Sox send Davis Martin to the mound on Tuesday and that has not been a good sign on the road of late. Chicago has lost Martin's last five road starts and his ERA is nearly two runs higher away from Guaranteed Rate Field. On the other side, Boston is 4-0 in Patrick Sandoval's starts in 2026, and Fenway Park provides an additional home advantage in a series with playoff implications for both clubs. Look for the Red Sox to take Game 1 of this important series on Tuesday night. Boston is priced at $0.56 per share to win on Polymarket. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Cubs: Tarik Skubal over 6.5 strikeouts ($0.64 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets apps should know Tarik Skubal makes his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, and the over 6.5 strikeouts market at $0.64 per share stands out as one of the most compelling player props on the slate. Skubal has ranked among the premier strikeout pitchers in baseball over the past two seasons, posting a strikeout rate well above league average and regularly logging high punch-out totals against quality lineups. The Cubs present a favorable matchup, with a rotation in transition and a lineup that includes several strikeout-prone bats. Pitching in his first game in a Dodgers uniform with the motivation that comes with a new team in a big spot, Skubal is a strong candidate to exceed 6.5 strikeouts at $0.64 per share on Polymarket. Trade on the Skubal strikeouts with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $20 in bonus credits after a $10 deposit:

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