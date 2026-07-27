Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades include Pirates-Diamondbacks, Cardinals-Cubs, MLB on Monday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson is backing the Diamondbacks to win at $0.48 per share against the Pirates on Monday, as well as the Cubs to win at $0.53 per share against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Matt Severance is backing the White Sox run line at $0.55 per share against the Yankees. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks to win ($0.48 per share)

Arizona visits Pittsburgh at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Diamondbacks at $0.48 per share to win on Polymarket and the Pirates at $0.53 per share. The Arizona to win contract is priced at $0.48 per share. Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona against Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller in the series opener. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson backs Arizona to win at $0.48 per share, noting that the Diamondbacks have dropped two straight but had won 10 of 12 before that skid and the offense has been hitting, scoring six or more runs in six of the last nine games. Thompson adds that the Pirates' bats have cooled recently entering Monday, making Arizona good value at the current per-share price. The Diamondbacks are without Zac Gallen and Corbin Burnes, both on the injured list with elbow injuries, but Kelly provides a reliable arm and the offense gives Arizona the foundation to make the $0.48 per-share trade worthwhile. Thompson is 14-7 over his last 21 MLB picks. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Chicago Cubs to win ($0.53 per share)

The Chicago Cubs visit St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET, with the Cubs at $0.53 per share to win on Polymarket and the Cardinals at $0.48 per share. The Chicago to win contract is priced at $0.53 per share. David Peterson starts for Chicago against St. Louis's Matthew Liberatore. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson backs Chicago to win at $0.53 per share, explaining that Peterson has been effective for the Cubs across most of his starts this season and the Cardinals are bottoming out, having lost seven of nine with a lineup that has cooled significantly. Thompson notes that Liberatore carries a 6.61 ERA over his last seven starts, making St. Louis's pitching matchup a liability in Monday's home game. Thompson adds that Chicago's offense is hitting while the Cardinals are trending in the wrong direction, giving the Cubs clear value at $0.53 per share against a struggling St. Louis club at home. Thompson is 5-1 over his last six MLB picks. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $20 deposit:

New York Yankees run line, White Sox +1.5 runs ($0.55 per share)

New York visits Chicago at 7:40 p.m. ET, with the Yankees run line contract priced at $0.55 per share for White Sox +1.5 runs on Polymarket. Max Fried starts for New York against Chicago's Noah Schultz. SportsLine expert Matt Severance backs the White Sox +1.5 run line at $0.55 per share, reasoning that while he would normally avoid fading a New York ace, the Yankees are coming off a Sunday night baseball spot and just lost All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger to the injured list with a hamstring injury on Sunday. Severance notes that the Yankees enter without Aaron Judge, on the 60-day injured list, and without Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined with a calf injury, and that the injury-ravaged lineup has averaged only 3.25 runs per game over the last 32 games entering Sunday. Schultz has shown promising signs in home starts, and Severance says he is beginning to believe in the White Sox as a genuine playoff club, calling the $0.55 per-share price a really solid value given how well Chicago has played at home. Trade on the White Sox run line here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

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