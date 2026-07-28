Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades include Tigers-Orioles, Mets-Braves on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the Tigers to win at $0.57 per share against the Orioles on Tuesday, while Matt Severance is backing the Rays to win at $0.61 per share against the Rangers. The Braves also enter as a strong-side play at $0.60 per share against the Mets. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Tuesday

Detroit Tigers to win ($0.57 per share)

Detroit hosts Baltimore at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Tigers priced at $0.57 per share on Polymarket. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen backs the Tigers to win, reasoning that after losing the first game of the three-game series to the Orioles on Monday, Detroit will bounce back behind second-year pitcher Troy Melton. Melton has started 10 games for Detroit and owns a 5-1 record with a sparkling 1.95 ERA. The Tigers are 8-2 in his starts this season, while Melton has only surrendered more than two runs once. Cohen adds that he is comfortable fading Dean Kremer, who has posted a 5.06 ERA and is 1-3 in six starts for Baltimore. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Tampa Bay Rays to win ($0.61 per share)

Tampa Bay hosts Texas at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Rays priced at $0.61 per share on Polymarket. SportsLine expert Matt Severance backs Tampa Bay to win, calling this a possible AL playoff preview between division leaders. Severance notes the Rays come off a home sweep of Cleveland to improve to an astounding 38-15 at home, with Tampa Bay off Monday to reset the bullpen. He acknowledges that Griffin Jax is not an ideal starter, but he has been better at home. Severance points to Texas starter Cal Quantrill as the definition of mediocre with a 5.50 ERA this month, adding that the Rangers had to play Monday and used their two highest-leverage relievers in a road win over Seattle, leaving Texas' bullpen at a disadvantage. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Atlanta Braves to win ($0.60 per share)

Atlanta visits the Mets at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Braves priced at $0.60 per share on Polymarket. The Braves enter as the favorite backed by a 62-44 record that is 17 games better than New York's 45-62 mark. Chris Sale starts for Atlanta with a 12-7 record in his starts this season, while New York counters with Christian Scott. New York won the series opener on Monday, 14-3, to take a 5-3 head-to-head edge this season, but the Mets are dealing with a significant injury list that includes outfielder Juan Soto (calf), pitcher Clay Holmes (lower leg), pitcher Dom Nunez (elbow), and infielder Mark Vientos (hand). Atlanta is the stronger overall club entering Tuesday and represents a value at $0.60 per share given the gap in season records and Sale's dominant win rate in his starts. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.