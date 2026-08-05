Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades include Mets-Guardians, Dodgers-Cubs, Padres-Diamondbacks

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available on Wednesday's MLB slate. Three of the best Polymarket trades on Wednesday include the New York Mets to win at Progressive Field ($0.50 per share), the Chicago Cubs to win at Wrigley Field ($0.54 per share), and the San Diego Padres to win at Petco Park ($0.54 per share). Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Wednesday

Mets to win ($0.50 per share)

Cubs to win ($0.54 per share)

Padres to win ($0.54 per share)

Guardians vs. Mets: Mets to win ($0.50 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine's Jeff Hochman likes New York at Progressive Field, pointing to a significant edge in the pitching matchup. Christian Scott (3-3, 2.99 ERA) enters with elite metrics, recording a 108 Stuff+ and 106 Pitching+ compared to Tanner Bibee's (4-11, 3.81 ERA) below-average 98 Stuff+ and 99 Pitching+. Scott has a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 18.6% K-BB rate, while Bibee has fallen to an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% K-BB rate. Cleveland's current roster has just a .135 expected batting average against Scott's four-seam/sweeper mix, while Mets hitters have a .259 expected batting average and a .426 expected slugging percentage against Bibee's primary pitches. Bibee has thrown 100 and 107 pitches in his last two starts, the first time he has done so this season, and gave up seven earned runs after throwing 104 pitches in May. Hochman targets the Mets on the first five innings money line, and New York is priced at $0.50 per share to win the game on Polymarket. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Dodgers vs. Cubs: Cubs to win ($0.54 per share)

Anyone seeking out the best prediction market promos should know SportsLine's Matt Snyder fades Los Angeles despite the temptation to back the Dodgers to end a five-game losing streak, with starting pitcher Eric Lauer standing out as a serious regression candidate. Lauer has posted a 2.96 ERA since joining the Dodgers, but his 5.13 FIP suggests those results are unlikely to hold up. Chicago's offense ranks among the better lineups in the National League and hits left-handed pitching well, making Wrigley Field a favorable spot for the Cubs to close out the series sweep. The Cubs are priced at $0.54 per share to win on Polymarket. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Padres to win ($0.54 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets apps should know SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca backs San Diego behind Casey Mize (2.91 ERA in the second half) in his first start with the Padres, citing a clear pitching edge over Arizona's Mitch Bratt. Bratt's expected stats project his ERA near five and he has walked nine batters in his last two starts, with 13 free passes in 17 innings during July. The Padres have also won nine of their last 11 games while the Diamondbacks are 6-5 in that stretch, and San Diego carries a well-rested bullpen and one of the better relief units in the league. The Padres are priced at $0.54 per share to win on Polymarket. Trade on the MLB with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $20 in bonus credits after a $10 deposit:

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