Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades include Nationals-Phillies, Rays-Rockies, Dodgers-Cubs

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available on Monday's eight-game MLB slate. Three of the best Polymarket trades on Monday include the Philadelphia Phillies to win at Citizens Bank Park ($0.60 per share), the Tampa Bay Rays to win at Coors Field ($0.62 per share), and the Los Angeles Dodgers to win at Wrigley Field ($0.53 per share). Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Monday

Phillies to win ($0.60 per share)

Rays to win ($0.62 per share)

Dodgers to win ($0.53 per share)

Nationals vs. Phillies: Phillies to win ($0.60 per share)

SportsLine's Matt Severance likes Philadelphia despite Aaron Nola having a down season, because the bigger story is what Washington has done to its own roster. The Nationals will use a bullpen game Monday, a sign they are not pushing for the playoffs, and their lineup took a massive hit when they traded infielder Luis Garcia to the New York Yankees. Garcia was leading the National League in slugging percentage at .560, batting .283 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI and an .873 OPS. Washington also traded Curtis Mead, another infielder having a career year, earlier this deadline period, and CJ Abrams could be the next to go. The Nationals have lost five straight games and are in full sell mode, while Philadelphia continues to add ahead of the deadline. The Phillies are priced at $0.61 per share to win on Polymarket. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Dodgers to win ($0.53 per share)

Los Angeles owns the best record in baseball at 69-43 and enters Monday having dropped three straight games, which has created some value against a Chicago Cubs team that is 2-3 over its last five. The Dodgers are 36-20 on the road this season and have the lineup depth to snap a losing streak against a Cubs rotation that turns to Matthew Boyd in this series opener. Justin Wrobleski starts for Los Angeles in what figures to be a favorable matchup, and Chicago's bullpen is short-handed with Hobie Milner and Ethan Roberts both on the injured list. A bounce-back spot for the best team in baseball, with the market offering the Dodgers at $0.54 per share on Polymarket while Chicago sits at $0.47 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit $10 to get a $20 trading bonus:

Rockies vs. Rays: Rays to win first 5 innings ($0.53 per share)

SportsLine's Larry Hartstein targets Tampa Bay to lead after five innings at Coors Field, where Colorado starter Michael Lorenzen has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball in 2026. Lorenzen, 34, is 1-4 with an 8.34 ERA over 10 starts at Coors Field and ranks near the bottom of the league in advanced metrics. Current Rays batters own a 1.079 OPS against Lorenzen in head-to-head matchups, giving Tampa Bay a significant edge in this pitching matchup. On the other side, Ian Seymour has allowed just two runs over his last 10.2 innings and carries a 0.91 WHIP over his last seven outings. While the Rays have scored just 14 runs over their last eight games, the Lorenzen matchup at hitter-friendly Coors Field is too favorable to ignore. The Rays are priced at $0.53 per share to win the first five innings on Polymarket's "1st 5 Innings Winner" market. Trade on the Rays vs. Rockies with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $20 in bonus credits after a $10 deposit:

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