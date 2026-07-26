Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best MLB trades for Yankees vs. Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, and Sunday Night Baseball between the Yankees and Phillies is the perfect time to claim it. The no-first-inning-run contract is priced at $0.53 per share, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen backs Philadelphia to win at $0.62 per share for the 7:20 p.m. ET series finale. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Sunday Night

No run scored in the first inning, Yankees vs. Phillies ($0.53 per share)

New York visits Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. ET, with the no-first-inning-run contract at $0.53 per share and the yes-first-inning-run contract at $0.48 per share on Polymarket. Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia carrying an 8-1 home record and a 1.15 ERA in his home starts this season, a dominant home split that makes the opening frame the safest stretch of the game for a scoreless first inning. Will Warren starts for New York with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. New York enters the series finale without Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger, who left Saturday's game with a hamstring injury and is expected to join the injured list. Sanchez's ability to limit baserunners from the first pitch of the game, combined with New York's depleted lineup, makes the no-first-inning-run contract at $0.53 per share a notable trade on Polymarket for Sunday Night Baseball. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Philadelphia Phillies to win ($0.62 per share)

New York visits Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. ET, with the Yankees at $0.37 per share to win on Polymarket and the Phillies at $0.64 per share. The Philadelphia to win contract is priced at $0.62 per share. Cristopher Sanchez starts for Philadelphia carrying an 8-1 home record and a 1.15 ERA at home this season, while Will Warren starts for New York with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen backs Philadelphia to win at $0.62 per share, noting that he rarely trades at that price point but will do so when Cristopher Sanchez is pitching at home for the Phillies. Sanchez carries an 8-1 home record and a 1.15 ERA at home and looks to guide his team to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Yankees. Cohen projects Philadelphia to snap its four-game losing streak and win by multiple runs with the NL Cy Young candidate on the mound. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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