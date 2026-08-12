Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Wednesday include Diamondbacks-Rockies, Mariners-Yankees

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the Arizona Diamondbacks ($0.625 per share on Polymarket) at home against a depleted Colorado Rockies club, while SportsLine expert Matt Snyder is backing the San Diego Padres ($0.465 per share) against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. He's also backing the New York Yankees ($0.545 per share) to keep fading the skidding Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are set to start Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.08 ERA), while the Yankees will counter with Will Warren (8-6, 4.18 ERA). Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB on Wednesday



Diamondbacks to win ($0.625 per share on Polymarket)

Padres to win ($0.465 per share on Polymarket)

Yankees to win ($0.545 per share on Polymarket)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Diamondbacks to win ($0.625 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Arizona Diamondbacks ($0.625 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field in Wednesday's 3:40 p.m. ET game. The Rockies got their one game of this series on Tuesday but also lost a key regular in third baseman Kyle Karros (.265, 10 HR, 35 RBI) to the concussion protocol after he collided with a teammate, and Colorado used all their high-leverage relievers in that game. Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly has allowed two earned or fewer in four straight at home. The playoff-hopeful Diamondbacks cannot afford to drop a home August series to Colorado, especially with Ryan Feltner, who is 0-4 with a 5.85 ERA away and has even worse splits during the day, taking the mound for the Rockies. Colorado trades at $0.375 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Padres vs. Brewers: Padres to win ($0.465 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Matt Snyder is backing the San Diego Padres ($0.465 per share on Polymarket) to beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park in Wednesday's 4:10 p.m. ET game. The Padres are a vibe right now and the offense has been awesome in the second half, averaging more than 5.33 runs per game. San Diego tagged Kyle Harrison for eight runs in less than five innings in this series. The Brewers' offense, meanwhile, is really struggling. In Robbie Ray vs. Dustin May, it's two trade deadline guys, but Snyder is grabbing the hotter offense here. Milwaukee trades at $0.535 per share. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Yankees vs. Mariners: Yankees to win ($0.545 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Matt Snyder is backing the New York Yankees ($0.545 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. ET game. At this point, we might as well keep fading the Mariners. Seattle is now 23-35 on the road this season and is 5-14 since July 20. This team is broken. The Yankees have offensive issues, but still managed to grab four in an inning late against this sorry Mariners squad on Tuesday. The Mariners trade at $0.455 per share. Trade on the Yankees here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.