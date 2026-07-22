Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Dodgers-Phillies, Guardians-Twins, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Los Angeles is priced at $0.55 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market for Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. ET matchup against the Phillies ($0.46). In addition, New York comes in at $0.64 per share against the Pirates ($0.38) at 1:35 p.m. ET. For Twins vs. Guardians at 6:40 p.m. ET, the no-run-first-inning market is priced at $0.53 per share for NO. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB today

Los Angeles Dodgers ($0.55) game winner vs. Phillies

Los Angeles visits Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. ET, with the Dodgers entering as the road favorites at 64-38 against the Phillies (56-46). Los Angeles is priced at $0.55 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market, while Philadelphia is at $0.48 per share. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the Dodgers, pointing to a decisive pitching edge on Wednesday. Eric Lauer was acquired by Los Angeles in May and has won each of his seven appearances with the club, lowering his ERA from 6.69 in Toronto to 3.12 since joining the Dodgers.

Starting opposite Lauer, Aaron Nola has struggled for Philadelphia with a 5.68 ERA this season, and the Phillies have lost five of Nola's last six starts. Cohen expects the trends to continue and the Dodgers to take the series with a win on Wednesday. The SportsLine model also carries a moderate lean on Los Angeles in the game-winner market, projecting the Dodgers to score 5.6 runs to Philadelphia's 4.6. Los Angeles is 7-3 in its last 10 games against Philadelphia. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

New York Yankees ($0.64) game winner vs. Pirates

New York hosts Pittsburgh at 1:35 p.m. ET, with the Yankees entering as a significant market favorite at $0.63 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market against the Pirates at $0.38 per share. New York sits at 56-44 on the season against Pittsburgh's 52-49 mark, and the SportsLine model projects the Yankees to score 4.6 runs to the Pirates' 4.2. New York's lineup depth and home field have driven strong market consensus behind the Yankees, with the $0.64 per-share price reflecting a 64 percent win probability. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:



Twins vs. Guardians NRFI ($0.53 NO)

Minnesota visits Cleveland at 6:40 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio, with Polymarket's no-run-first-inning market priced at $0.48 per share for YES (a run scores in the first) and $0.53 per share for NO (no run in the first inning).

Minnesota sends Bailey Ober (7-3, 4.32 ERA) to the mound against Cleveland's Slade Cecconi (4-6, 4.55 ERA) in a matchup where the SportsLine model projects 4.8 runs for Minnesota and 4.5 for Cleveland across the full game, a modest run environment consistent with a quiet first inning. Trade on the Twins-Guardians no run first inning market here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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