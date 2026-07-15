Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for England vs. Argentina, Messi, World Cup on Wednesday

Lionel Messi is priced at $0.38 per share to score in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal against England, and the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Argentina vs. England starts at 3 p.m. ET. Trade the World Cup here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

France enters Wednesday's 3 p.m. ET match as the Polymarket regulation-win favorite at $0.37 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for Argentina vs.England

More than 2.5 goals in Argentina vs. England ($0.38)

The conventional read on this match is that both sides will be so afraid of conceding early that the game settles into a cautious, low-scoring draw. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer understands that argument but doesn't buy it. His view is that both Argentina and England have been far more porous defensively across the knockout rounds than most are willing to acknowledge, and he believes each side has the attacking quality to find a way through regardless of the caution in the buildup. Argentina has gone over 2.5 total goals in five of their six matches at the 2026 World Cup, with Messi, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez putting persistent pressure on every defense they have faced. Eimer also likes the idea that both sides will find the net at some point in the match, which further supports three or more total goals. Polymarket prices the more than 2.5 goals outcome at $0.38 per share, a 38% implied probability that the crowd-expected low-scoring draw does not materialize. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Draw in regulation ($0.34)

SportsLine expert Brad Thomas expects this semifinal to end 1-1 after 90 minutes and is backing the draw outcome on the regulation-winner market at $0.34 per share. Thomas points to Argentina's quarterfinal against Switzerland as the model for how they approach these matches: Argentina scored early, drained all energy and momentum from the game, and never allowed Switzerland a route back in. England were no more expansive in their own quarterfinal, generating less than 0.5 expected goals across the full 90 minutes. Thomas sees both sides as stronger defensively than the market acknowledges heading into Wednesday, and neither willing to commit forward in a way that creates meaningful risk. He expects the match to be decided by a single moment rather than sustained attacking play, with one goal from each side the most likely outcome, and both teams willing to take the game to extra time if they fall behind late rather than abandoning their shape. Polymarket's draw outcome is priced at $0.34 per share, a 34% implied probability that the match ends level in regulation and progresses to extra time and potentially penalties. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:



Messi to score ($0.38)

Lionel Messi has scored eight goals in six appearances at the 2026 World Cup, the highest per-game scoring rate of any player on either side in Wednesday's semifinal, and the Polymarket U.S. app prices him to score against England at $0.38 per share. That 38% implied probability reflects a market shaped in part by England's defensive reputation, but Messi has scored against every caliber of opponent in this tournament, across group stage and knockout matches alike, and arrives with a scoring rate of more than one goal per appearance over his six games. Argentina's attack flows through him in a way that no other player generates the same volume of chances per 90 minutes, and at $0.38 per share, the Messi to score market prices him below the implied rate his tournament output would suggest. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer highlighted that England's defense has been more vulnerable across the knockout rounds than their reputation implies, and the combination of Messi's production rate, Argentina's attacking patterns and England's defensive profile makes $0.38 per share a market worth considering for Wednesday's 3 p.m. ET kickoff in Atlanta, Georgia. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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