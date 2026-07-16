Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Mets vs. Phillies, World Cup, Open Championship on Thursday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Scottie Scheffler is priced at $0.16 per share to win the 2026 Open Championship as the first round gets underway at Royal Birkdale on Thursday. The Mets vs. Phillies game winner is available to trade on the Polymarket starting at 7:10 p.m. ET Thursday. You can also trade the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday. Trade the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB and Golf

Scottie Scheffler to win The Open Championship ($0.16)

Scheffler enters the 2026 Open Championship as the defending champion and world No. 1, and the Polymarket winner market reflects that dual status with a $0.16 per share price. A traditional price of +750 implies roughly a 12 percent chance of winning at no vig, while Polymarket's $0.16 per share implies a 16 percent probability. The gap reflects how prediction market participants weigh Scheffler's combination of form, ranking, and defending champion momentum relative to the rest of the field at Royal Birkdale. Trade on golf matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Mets ($0.45) game winner over the Phillies

The Mets vs. Phillies game winner is available on the Polymarket U.S. app as New York and Philadelphia open a three-game series Thursday evening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 7:10 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing the Mets in the opener, pointing to the recent form of starter Christian Scott as the primary reason. Scott is playing the best baseball of his career in his second full year as a starter and comes off one of his strongest outings of the season, allowing no runs in five innings in a 6-2 Mets win over the Royals. Three starts ago, the Mets beat the Phillies 6-2 with Scott allowing two runs, and New York has won five of his last six starts. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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