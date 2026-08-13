Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Thursday include NFL preseason, Titans-49ers, Chargers-Texans

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday's NFL preseason games and MLB action. CBS Sports experts have predictions on three Polymarket markets, including the Tennessee Titans as road favorites at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers ($0.685 per share), the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans game to finish with fewer than 37.5 combined points ($0.565 per share), and the New York Yankees to beat the Seattle Mariners in the series finale at Yankee Stadium ($0.575 per share). Trade NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for NFL preseason, MLB on Thursday



Titans to win ($0.685 per share on Polymarket)

Chargers-Texans less than 37.5 ($0.565 per share on Polymarket)

Yankees to win ($0.575 per share on Polymarket)

Titans to beat 49ers ($0.685 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know Titans coach Robert Saleh opens his first NFL preseason game at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, where he served as defensive coordinator last season and also from 2017 to 2020. While both teams have joint practices on the schedule, the 49ers have sessions planned for Saturday and Sunday, while the Titans will not practice again until Monday. That preparation gap may matter more to San Francisco, giving Tennessee the edge in motivation and game-day focus. Saleh is 10-2-1 straight up in the preseason and 10-3 against the spread. The Titans' backup quarterbacks, Mitchell Trubisky and Will Levis, both bring extensive NFL starting experience, giving Tennessee a deep reserve corps for a preseason opener. The Titans are the only road team favored on Thursday's full slate, a distinction that reflects genuine confidence in Saleh and the depth of this Tennessee roster. The 49ers trade at $0.315 per share on Polymarket, offering those who disagree a value price, but the Titans at $0.685 per share represent the market's clear lean. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Chargers-Texans: Score fewer than 37.5 ($0.565 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know DeMeco Ryans is entering his fourth season as Houston's head coach with 10 NFL preseason games on his record, and his track record in August points strongly to the less than 37.5 points score in Thursday's 8 p.m. ET Chargers-Texans game at NRG Stadium. Houston has not been involved in a preseason game with more than 38 combined points under Ryans, with the average result sitting at just 31.7 combined points. That scoring suppression trend reflects the depth and discipline of a Texans defense that has grown from below average to elite since Ryans arrived. The Chargers come in with a change at offensive coordinator, adding more uncertainty to Los Angeles's ability to generate consistent offense against a stout Houston front. Less than 37.5 trades at $0.565 per share on Polymarket, a meaningful edge for those who trust Ryans's consistent August track record. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Yankees to beat Mariners ($0.575 per share)

The New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners in Thursday's series finale at Yankee Stadium at 1:35 p.m. ET, and the Mariners have given little reason to trust them as road underdogs. Seattle is 23-36 on the road this season and has gone 9-21 since July 5, one of the worst stretches of any team in baseball over that span. Logan Gilbert takes the mound for the Mariners, but Max Fried starts for New York, and Fried has been dominant lately, allowing just one run across 11 and two-thirds innings in his last two starts against the Cubs and the Braves. Both of those lineups are considerably more dangerous than the struggling Mariners offense. The Yankees trade at $0.575 per share on Polymarket with Seattle at $0.425 per share. Trade on the Yankees here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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