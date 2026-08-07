Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades include Mets-Pirates, Braves-Yankees, MLB on Friday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Three of the best MLB trades for Friday include the New York Mets to win at PNC Park, the New York Yankees to beat the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, and the St. Louis Cardinals downing the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB Friday

Mets to win ($0.445 per share on Polymarket)

Yankees to win ($0.565 per share on Polymarket)

Cardinals to win ($0.59 per share on Polymarket)

Mets vs. Pirates: Mets to win ($0.445 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine's Adam Thompson backs New York in Friday's 6:40 p.m. ET matchup at PNC Park, citing the Mets' surging offense and a favorable pitching matchup against a Pittsburgh lineup in a deep slump. The Mets scored 13 runs Thursday to complete a sweep of Cleveland and have scored six runs in all three games of that series against a rotation of solid Guardians arms. The Pirates have scored exactly two runs in four of their last five games, and Pittsburgh's lineup ranks worst in OPS against left-handers over the last 15 days. Mets rookie left-hander Zac Thornton (2-2, 2.88 ERA) starts opposite Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3, 3.15 ERA) for Pittsburgh, and a New York bullpen posting a 1.65 ERA over the last two weeks adds depth behind the rookie. The Mets are priced at $0.445 per share to win on Polymarket and Pittsburgh at $0.555 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:





Braves vs. Yankees: Yankees to win ($0.565 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine's Adam Thompson targets New York in Friday's 7:05 p.m. ET matchup at Yankee Stadium, pointing to Atlanta starter Tyler Mahle's severe road splits and Max Fried's dominant run since returning from the injured list. Mahle (3-9, 5.13 ERA) is 0-6 with an 8.04 ERA in nine road games this season, and has also posted a 5.95 ERA in 11 night games. Fried (4-3, 3.12 ERA) has allowed just four runs on eight hits with 18 strikeouts in three starts since returning from the IL and lines up to face his former club at Yankee Stadium on Friday. The Yankees are priced at $0.565 per share to win on Polymarket and Atlanta at $0.435 per share. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Rockies vs. Cardinals: Cardinals to win ($0.59 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine's Matt Severance targets St. Louis in Friday's 8:15 p.m. ET home matchup at Busch Stadium, pointing to Colorado's dismal road record and a clear pitching edge for the Cardinals. The Rockies are 18-38 on the road this season, and Colorado's Ryan Feltner is 0-3 away from Coors Field with a 6.00 ERA, bringing those struggles to Busch Stadium. Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy carries a 2.95 home ERA and pitched 7.0 strong innings against the Rockies last season. MLB Home Run Derby champion Jordan Walker is also expected back in the lineup Friday after missing two games with a minor injury, bolstering a Cardinals offense that remains in the NL wild-card hunt. The Cardinals are priced at $0.59 per share to win on Polymarket and Colorado at $0.41 per share. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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