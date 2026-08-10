Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Monday include Phillies-Cardinals, Tarik Skubal strikeouts

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca likes the Baltimore Orioles ($0.525 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Minnesota Twins, while SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the St. Louis Cardinals ($0.475 per share) at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Tarik Skubal to record more than 7.5 strikeouts ($0.48 per share) in the Royals-Dodgers game is also among Monday's best Polymarket MLB picks. Trade games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB on Monday





Orioles to win ($0.525 per share on Polymarket)

Cardinals to win ($0.475 per share on Polymarket)

Tarik Skubal to record more than 7.5 strikeouts ($0.48 per share on Polymarket)

Orioles vs. Twins: Orioles to win ($0.525 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca is backing the Baltimore Orioles ($0.525 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Monday's 7:40 p.m. ET game. The Orioles are 7-1 in Trevor Rogers' (7-7, 4.20 ERA) last eight starts and got two huge home runs from Pete Alonso on Sunday to salvage a win in Texas before heading to Minnesota. Baltimore now faces Dean Kremer (1-4, 5.93 ERA), whom the Orioles just traded to the Twins, and even if he does well he generally does not get too deep into games. Minnesota's bullpen ranks in the bottom five of baseball, making this a prime spot to ride the Orioles train while Rogers is on the mound. The Twins trade at $0.475 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Cardinals vs. Phillies: Cardinals to win ($0.475 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing the St. Louis Cardinals ($0.475 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium in Monday's 7:45 p.m. ET game. It is almost impossible to back Andrew Painter (1-8, 6.48 ERA) when he pitches for the Phillies. Philadelphia has lost seven straight Painter outings and 12 of the last 13 times he has pitched for them. On the other side, Cardinals starter Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60 ERA) has been effective with a 3.60 ERA in 40 innings this season. Expect the Cardinals offense to eat on Monday and the Phillies to drop their fourth game in their last six. The Phillies trade at $0.525 per share. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Royals vs. Dodgers: Tarik Skubal to record more than 7.5 strikeouts ($0.48 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know the Royals-Dodgers matchup at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium offers one of Monday's most intriguing MLB predictions on Polymarket, with Tarik Skubal to record more than 7.5 strikeouts priced at $0.48 per share. Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles in the 10:10 p.m. ET game, bringing one of the most dominant strikeout profiles in baseball into a matchup with a Royals offense that does not consistently make contact. Kansas City ranks among the league's weakest lineups against high-end pitching and gives Skubal a favorable draw. Trade on the Royals-Dodgers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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