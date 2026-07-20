Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Pirates vs. Yankees, Phillies vs. Dodgers, MLB on Monday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Pittsburgh is priced at $0.44 per share on Polymarket's first-five-inning market for Monday's 7:05 p.m. ET matchup against the Yankees in New York. In addition, Philadelphia comes in at $0.57 per share against the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. ET. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB today

Pittsburgh Pirates First 5 Innings ($0.44) vs. Yankees

Pittsburgh is at $0.44 per share on Polymarket's first-five innings market heading into Monday's 7:05 p.m. ET game against the Yankees in New York, New York. SportsLine expert Sia Nejad is backing Pittsburgh, pointing to Braxton Ashcraft as the key advantage in this matchup. Ashcraft has given up some runs in two of his last three starts but has been steady throughout the season, and he draws a Yankees lineup that Nejad describes as stagnant. Ryan Weathers starts for New York and has been inconsistent from the mound, making Monday a favorable spot for the Pittsburgh offense, which has been among the most productive in the American League over both the short term and the full season. Trade on Pittsburgh here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Philadelphia Phillies ($0.57) game winner vs. Dodgers

Philadelphia is at $0.57 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market for Monday's 7:10 p.m. ET matchup against the Dodgers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Phillies, citing the unique circumstances working against Los Angeles on Monday. The Dodgers enter the game having played both ends of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Sunday plus a Sunday night game, then made the overnight trip to Philadelphia. Severance adds that Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez, who is 7-1 with a 0.86 ERA at home, gives Philadelphia a significant pitching advantage. Severance also notes that the Mets' game in Philadelphia on Sunday means the Phillies will have kept their high-leverage relievers fresh heading into the Dodgers series. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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