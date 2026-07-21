Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Rays vs. Blue Jays, Braves vs. Padres, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Tampa Bay is priced at $0.51 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market for Tuesday's 7:07 p.m. ET matchup against the Blue Jays. In addition, Atlanta comes in at $0.57 per share against the Padres at 7:15 p.m. ET. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB today

Tampa Bay Rays ($0.51) game winner vs. Blue Jays

Tampa Bay is at $0.51 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market heading into Tuesday's 7:07 p.m. ET game against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Ontario. SportsLine expert Larry is backing Tampa Bay, pointing to a significant lineup advantage in this matchup. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in OPS over the last 30 days at .789, while Toronto ranks last in the American League at .624. The Blue Jays have managed only six runs in four games since the All-Star Break, struggling to generate offense against a Rays pitching staff that features Kevin Gausman and Drew Rasmussen in the Tuesday matchup. Tampa Bay is 6-1 in its last seven games against Toronto, while Toronto is 3-10 at home in its last 13 games. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Atlanta Braves ($0.57) game winner vs. Padres

Atlanta is at $0.57 per share on Polymarket's game-winner market for Tuesday's 7:15 p.m. ET matchup against the Padres in Atlanta, Georgia. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Braves, citing the pitching matchup as the decisive factor in this game. Reynaldo Lopez starts for Atlanta and is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA in home starts this season, while Walker Buehler takes the mound for San Diego having gone 0-2 with a 16.36 ERA in July and a 6.50 ERA in road starts this year. The Padres are 2-10 in their last 12 road games, while Atlanta has gone 3-1 since the All-Star Break. Severance's model projects the Braves as a strong home play against the struggling San Diego road club. San Diego is 11-2 in its last 13 games against Atlanta, but the Padres enter having won just two of their last 12 road games. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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