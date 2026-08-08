Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Best trades for Saturday include Rockies-Cardinals, UFC Fight Night

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the Cardinals ($0.59 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Rockies and the Phillies ($0.62 per share) to beat the Blue Jays. SportsLine expert Josh Nagel is backing Mateusz Gamrot ($0.445 per share) to defeat Quillan Salkilld in tonight's UFC Fight Night main event. Trade games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB, UFC Saturday

Cardinals to win ($0.59 per share on Polymarket)

Phillies to win ($0.62 per share on Polymarket)

Gamrot to win ($0.445 per share on Polymarket)

Rockies vs. Cardinals: Cardinals to win ($0.59 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the St. Louis Cardinals ($0.59 per share on Polymarket) at home against the Colorado Rockies, with St. Louis at 57-58 and needing a win to stay in the NL playoff picture. Colorado sends Kyle Freeland (3-10, 6.81 ERA) to the mound, a pitcher who threw a career-high 115 pitches in his previous start and carries an 0-7 record with an 8.29 ERA on the road this season. Matthew Liberatore (5-8, 4.97 ERA) starts for St. Louis at 7:15 p.m. ET. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:





Blue Jays vs. Phillies: Phillies to win ($0.62 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Matt Severance is also backing the Philadelphia Phillies ($0.62 per share on Polymarket) to beat the Toronto Blue Jays at home in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. ET game at Citizens Bank Park. The Blue Jays played a makeup game in Chicago on Thursday before pulling off a road win over Zack Wheeler on Friday. Max Scherzer (1-4, 7.92 ERA) starts for Toronto against Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.55 ERA) for Philadelphia, with the Phillies at 62-55 and the Blue Jays at 55-62. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Gamrot vs. Salkilld: Gamrot to win ($0.445 per share)

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine expert Josh Nagel backs Mateusz Gamrot ($0.445 per share on Polymarket) to defeat Quillan Salkilld in tonight's UFC Fight Night lightweight main event at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Gamrot's resume includes wins over top-ranked fighters Rafael dos Anjos and Arman Tsarukyan, while Salkilld enters at 5-0 in the UFC with his best win coming over Beneil Dariush. Nagel views Saturday's main event as a significant step up in competition for Salkilld and backs Gamrot's world-class wrestling to control the fight and earn a late submission. Trade on Gamrot here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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