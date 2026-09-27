Sports fans based in California looking to make NFL Week 3 predictions on the 49ers, Chargers and Rams can do so with the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, getting $50 in trading credits when they deposit $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. The 49ers are off to a 2-0 start while the Rams sit at 1-1. The Chargers have dropped both of their games so far. Get started in California with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this welcome offer.

NFL Polymarket California markets

Chargers to win vs. Bills: Yes 24%, No 76%

49ers to win vs. Cardinals: Yes 79%, No 22%

Rams to win vs. Broncos: Yes 57%, No 43%

Chargers to win vs. Bills: Yes 24%, No 76%

The Chargers have been arguably the biggest disappointment of the 2026 season so far, dropping two games to teams many thought would be near the bottom of the standings. Mike McDaniel coming in as offensive coordinator hasn't unlocked Justin Herbert, and L.A.'s defense has clearly taken a step back with Jesse Minter gone. The Bills are red-hot at 2-0 and have extended time off after playing on Thursday in Week 2. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chargers prevailing in 28% of simulations.

You can make that trade on Polymarket at 24%. A Bills win is trading at 76%. Deposit $10+ in California with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $50 sign-up bonus:

49ers to win vs. Cardinals: Yes 79%, No 22%

San Francisco is humming along to begin the 2026 season, getting a convincing win over the Rams in Week 1 before dominating the Dolphins in Week 2. Arizona surprised the Chargers in Week 1 but could not contain the defending Super Bowl champions Seahawks in Week 2. The 49ers have been able to avoid health issues for the most part, though Mike Evans is tending to a hip injury this week. San Francisco wins in 77% of SportsLine simulations.

A 49ers win is 79% on Polymarket while a Cardinals win is 22%. Get $50 in trading credits after depositing $10+ with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rams to win vs. Broncos: Yes 57%, No 43%

After being humbled by the 49ers in Week 1, the Rams took advantage of an undermanned Giants squad with a 28-6 win in Week 2. The Broncos, who came back to beat the Jaguars in Week 2 to get their first win of the 2026 campaign, should offer a stern test. The Rams will be without Myles Garrett, and could also miss Puka Nacua for another week. The SportsLine model has Los Angeles prevailing in 50% of simulations.

A Rams win is 57% at Polymarket and a Broncos win is 43%. Get $50 in trading credits after depositing $10+ with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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