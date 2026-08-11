Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $20 bonus for Nationals-Cubs, Mets-Braves on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available on Tuesday's MLB slate. The Chicago Cubs will visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at 6:45 p.m. ET, while the New York Mets will visit the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park at 7:15 p.m. ET. Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs against Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.37 ERA) for Washington, and more than 8.5 runs scored is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade on baseball here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Chicago at $0.605 per share to beat Washington at Nationals Park and Atlanta at $0.545 per share to beat New York at Truist Park are among the best Polymarket trades for Tuesday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays preview

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies needs to know Chicago will visit Nationals Park for Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. ET game at 69-50 against a Nationals club at 59-61. Shota Imanaga (8-9, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs against Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.37 ERA) for Washington. Imanaga's 3.60 ERA and Chicago's standing as one of baseball's best teams make the Cubs the market favorite at $0.605 on Polymarket. Washington trades at $0.395 per share to win at home. Both teams have won four of their last five games. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Mets vs. Braves preview

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know New York will visit Truist Park for Tuesday's 7:15 p.m. ET game at 52-67, facing a Braves club at 71-47. Nolan McLean (8-7, 3.51 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets against Martín Pérez (7-6, 3.14 ERA) for Atlanta. Atlanta's dominant 71-47 record and Pérez's 3.14 ERA at Truist Park drive the Braves to $0.545 per share on Polymarket, while New York trades at $0.455 per share. The Mets won the series opener and have now won four of their last five games. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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