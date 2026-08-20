The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's MLB games today include Mariners vs. Brewers and Giants vs. Guardians, plus an NFL preseason matchup between the Raiders and Texans. The Raiders are trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket, while the Texans are trading at $0.50 per share. Trade MLB and NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Thursday's slate: Mariners vs. Brewers (2:10 p.m. ET, Milwaukee $0.545 per share), Giants vs. Guardians (1:10 p.m. ET, Cleveland $0.635 per share) and Raiders vs. Texans (8 p.m. ET, fewer than 37.5 combined points $0.49 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB, NFL on Thursday



Mariners vs. Brewers: Milwaukee to win ($0.545 per share)

Giants vs. Guardians: Cleveland to win ($0.635 per share)

Raiders vs. Texans: fewer than 37.5 combined points ($0.49 per share)

Mariners vs. Brewers

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said: "The Brewers are 8-1 in their last nine home series, including 5-0 after the All-Star break. After a 22-0 win on Tuesday, Milwaukee fell to Seattle 7-5 on Wednesday but rallied late after a dreadful start. Mariners starter George Kirby enters with a 4.55 road ERA and 5.05 daytime ERA, neither of which bode well on the road at one of the National League's best teams. Robert Gasser is nothing special as a starter for the Brewers, but Seattle's lineup isn't very good so he should have a better than average outing."

Milwaukee is trading at $0.545 per share on Polymarket at home, while Seattle is trading at $0.455 per share on the road. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:



Giants vs. Guardians

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said: "Getaway day and obviously a crazy body-clock time for the Giants, and for these purposes, I'm glad they pulled the upset last night. A playoff hopeful like the Guardians simply can't lose a home series like this. I don't know if MLB managers give pep talks like that before a Thursday matinee, but I'm sure it's made clear this would be an unacceptable loss. The pitching matchup favors Cleveland, with Gavin Williams (11-7, 3.74 ERA) against San Francisco's Landen Roupp (0-3, 5.74 ERA this month)."

Cleveland is trading at $0.635 per share on Polymarket at home, while San Francisco is trading at $0.365 per share on the road. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Texans vs. Raiders

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said: "The Texans appear set to rest their starters in this matchup, just like they did last week. That one ended 27-7, making it 11 out of 11 preseason games where DeMeco Ryans' team has scored 38 or fewer points. The Raiders struggled in joint practice this week, and the offense didn't look good against a questionable Cardinals defense last week aside from the first drive with Kirk Cousins. We don't know if he's playing, but if he does, it won't be for long."

The two teams combining for fewer than 37.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket, while more than 37.5 combined points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

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