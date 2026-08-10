Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $20 bonus for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Rangers-Angels, MLB predictions Monday

The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Monday's MLB slate. The Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre, while the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium. Trade on baseball here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Boston at $0.595 per share to beat Toronto and Texas at $0.535 per share to beat the Angels are among the best Polymarket trades for Monday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies needs to know Boston visits Rogers Centre for Monday's 7:07 p.m. ET game as one of the American League's best teams at 64-53, facing a Blue Jays club at 56-63. Sonny Gray (14-2, 2.78 ERA) takes the mound for the Red Sox against Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.96 ERA) for Toronto in one of Monday's marquee pitching matchups. Gray has been one of the best starters in the American League this season, and Boston's record and pitching advantages make the Red Sox the clear market choice at $0.595 per share on Polymarket. The Blue Jays trade at $0.405 per share to pull the upset at home. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Rangers vs. Angels

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of a deposit should know Texas visits Angel Stadium for Monday's 9:38 p.m. ET game at 76 degrees, with the Rangers at 59-59 against an Angels club at 45-73. MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.55 ERA) takes the mound for Texas against Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.12 ERA) for the Angels in Monday's late matchup. Texas carries a significant record advantage into Angel Stadium and the Rangers enter as the clear favorite despite Gore's losing record, priced at $0.535 per share on Polymarket. The Angels are trading at $0.465 per share at home. Trade on the MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.