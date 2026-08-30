The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit for Sunday Night Baseball between the Cubs and Reds. You can target the game at one of the largest prediction markets. Trade MLB games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Chicago is trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to beat Cincinnati, who is $0.435. Baltimore is trading at $0.585 per share to beat the Athletics, who are $0.415 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

MLB Sunday Trading Preview

Cubs vs. Reds

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know the Chicago Cubs are trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket at home against the Cincinnati Reds, who are $0.435 per share on the road. Cincinnati enters Sunday's series finale fresh off a comeback win, erasing a 3-0 deficit with four home runs and nine unanswered runs for a 10-8 win. Chicago still holds an eight-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central standings. Trade on MLB with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.