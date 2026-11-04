The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Wednesday's NBA slate. The New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. New York trades at $0.84 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Chicago trades at $0.17 per share. The Lakers trade at $0.84 per share to win at Sacramento, while the Kings trade at $0.17 per share. Trade on NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lakers vs. Kings predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the Lakers are 6-2 and 2-1 on the road, and they have won two straight games, including a 138-117 win against Miami on Nov. 2 in which Luka Doncic scored 42 points with 13 assists and Walker Kessler grabbed 15 rebounds. Doncic also scored 45 points in a 131-125 win against Toronto on Nov. 1. Forward Adou Thiero is out with a knee injury. Sacramento is 1-6 and 0-2 at home, and it is coming off a 115-100 win at Dallas on Nov. 2 that snapped a six game losing streak. Forwards Keegan Murray and Ben Simmons and center Maxime Raynaud are out.



On Polymarket, Los Angeles trades at $0.84 per share to win and Sacramento trades at $0.17 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 12.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 234.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 234.5. Three of the Lakers' last five games and three of the Kings' last five finished above that mark. Trade on Lakers vs. Kings here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Bulls vs. Knicks predictions

New York is 3-4 and 2-2 at home, and it has won two of its last three games, including a 103-90 win against Brooklyn on Nov. 2 and a 133-127 win at Chicago on Oct. 28 in which Jalen Brunson scored 38 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 20 rebounds in a 111-97 win against Detroit on Oct. 27. Chicago is 1-6 and 1-4 on the road, and it has lost five straight games, most recently 126-107 at Philadelphia on Nov. 2 and 125-111 at Boston on Oct. 30. Center Nicolas Claxton and center Jalen Smith are questionable.



On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.84 per share to win and Chicago trades at $0.17 per share. New York winning by more than 12.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 233.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 233.5. Three of Chicago's last five games finished above that mark, and one of New York's did. Trade on Bulls vs. Knicks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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