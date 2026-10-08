The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, and there are three expert predictions to consider with it tonight. South Alabama and Arkansas State combining for more than 57.5 points in their 7:30 p.m. ET Sun Belt game trades at $0.58 per share. A Dallas win by more than 9.5 points over Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football trades at $0.50 per share, and the game's combined points trade at $0.55 per share for more than 47.5. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday Polymarket Predictions

Prediction: South Alabama and Arkansas State to combine for more than 57.5 points

Micah Roberts' analysis: "The South Alabama Jaguars travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, to play the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who are a 1.5-point favorite Thursday night. The area that got me excited for this game is a total of 57.5. South Alabama averages a 35-31 score as they're 3-2 straight up and ATS. Last week they beat Louisiana Monroe 52–35. They've gone over the total in four of their five games. Arkansas State may barely win the game, but this game will definitely go over despite the last five meetings staying under."

On Polymarket, more than 57.5 combined points trades at $0.58 per share and fewer than 57.5 trades at $0.42 per share. Trade on South Alabama vs. Arkansas State here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions: Cowboys win

Thomas Casale's analysis: "The Bucs are the type of team Dallas typically rolls at home. The Cowboys have played well since Week 1, and while the defense is still a concern, the Bucs aren't built to exploit it right now. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against the Packers as expected, and the Bucs were held to 4.5 yards per play. It's not Daniels' fault, he has no business starting in the NFL right now. If the Cowboys put up 27 on Thursday, they should go past this number comfortably at home."

On Polymarket, a Dallas win by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. Trade on Thursday Night Football l here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions: More than 47.5 points scored

R.J. White's analysis: "The Cowboys will head into this game as huge favorites, and that's a situation where I want to play the Over. In 13 games over the last five seasons (mostly from 2022 and 2023), the Over is 12-0-1 in games where the Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown. Even with most of the data points in that sample from 3-4 years ago, this figures to be an ideal team to hit the combine points to go more than 47.5, with the Cowboys last in the NFL in yards per play allowed. They struggled to slow down running QBs in the first three weeks as well, so Jalon Daniels can extend drives with his legs and help the Bucs do their part to get this game to push the combined points to be more than 47.5. "



On Polymarket, more than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.55 per share and fewer than 47.5 trades at $0.46 per share. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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