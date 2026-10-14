The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus for Wednesday. Tonight, the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 2-0, and the Dodgers trade at $0.615 per share to win while the Brewers trade at $0.385 per share. Western Kentucky visits Sam Houston at 8 p.m. ET in college football, and on Thursday the Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Western Kentucky trades at $0.515 per share to win. The Dodgers trade at $0.615 per share to win over the Brewers. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Wednesday Polymarket predictions

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky predictions

Western Kentucky is 2-4 and 1-1 in Conference USA after a 34-13 win over Missouri State last Thursday, Sam Houston is 1-4 and 0-1 in Conference USA after a 35-3 loss at Liberty on Oct. 8. The Bearkats lost 24-21 at Troy and 23-17 to Tulsa, by a combined nine points, before beating Nicholls 59-0 and losing 49-14 at Texas Tech. Sam Houston quarterback Landyn Locke passed for 335, 316, and 322 yards in the first three games and for 195 and 138 in the last two, and the team has scored 114 points and allowed 131.



On Polymarket, Western Kentucky trades at $0.515 per share to win at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, and Sam Houston trades at $0.485 per share. Tap here to trade on Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions

Here are the latest prices for Thursday Night Football at Polymarket. Tap on the market prices to trade now.

The Seahawks have scored 31, 31, 30, and 29 points in four of their five games, an average of 26.8 points for the season, but they have also allowed 33 at Washington and 32 against San Francisco, and four of their five games were decided by seven points or fewer. Seattle opened with a 13-10 win over New England, won 31-7 at Arizona and beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23, and its two losses came by two and three points. The Seahawks are 3-2 and second in the NFC West.



Denver is 3-2 and has gone the other way, scoring 97 points and allowing 111 with a defense that has held two of its last four opponents to 17 or fewer points. The Broncos are 2-0 at home with a 20-13 win over Jacksonville and a 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and their losses came by 21 points at Kansas City and by 10 at San Francisco. They are coming off a 23-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, so both teams play on four days of rest, and the forecast at Empower Field at Mile High is 47 degrees. Seattle trades at $0.595 per share to win at Denver. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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